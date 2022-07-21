Love Island fans left unimpressed for same reason after new bombshells arrive Four new Islanders have joined the show

Love Island fans were introduced to four new bombshell arrivals on Wednesday evening who look ready to shake things up in the villa.

The contestants were left stunned as they watched Jamie, Nathalia, Lacey and Reece walk in – but viewers watching at home were left somewhat unimpressed by one moment.

After the newbies gathered around the fire pit to introduce themselves, Dami, who found himself in trouble earlier in the programme after finding himself in the bottom four, suggested to Davide that he take the girls around the villa for a tour.

But fans were unimpressed that Dami asked Davide, who is coupled up with Ekin-Su, rather than Deji, who is currently single. One person said: "Why did Dami suggest Davide give the girls a tour?

The four new bombshells entered on Wednesday evening

"If you're supportive of your 'friends' and their efforts to get stronger as a couple why would you interfere or try to challenge that. It would be different if Davide volunteered to show them around #loveisland."

Another agreed, tweeting: "Dami is sabotaging Deji... He should have been the one to do the tour #LoveIsland!" as a third wrote: "Dami telling Davide to give the new bombshells a tour of the villa when Deji was right there #LoveIsland."

Summer and Billy were dumped from the Island

A fourth had a deeper theory as to what was going on: "You know what. I thought Dami was just stirring the pot with Davide and Ekin-Su by encouraging Davide to show the new girls round the villa. But I just remembered Indiyah called him Deji that day. Whatever the reason, he definitely screwed Deji over there. #loveisland."

Meanwhile, earlier in the episode Dami found himself in hot water when he was in the bottom four with Billy, Danica and Summer. Eventually, the Islanders decided to save Dami and Danica and send home Summer and Billy.

