Love Island: did you know Ekin-Su has famous relative?

Love Island’s Ekin-Su is a woman of mystery – and it was recently revealed that she actually has a famous cousin! What else will we learn about her before the show’s conclusion?!

Ekin-Su’s official page on TikTok had fans guessing by writing: “She's related to a rapper. Any guesses?" They later commented with Oakley Neil H T Caesar-Su, the full name of rapper Central Cee, to the delight of Ekin’s fans. However, the account isn’t verified, and some of the followers questioned whether the pair are really cousins. We know what we’ll be asking her when she’s left the villa!

Central Cee is a London-based rapper best known for his songs Day in the Life and Loading. Taking to Twitter to discuss the potential connection, one person wrote: “I was today years old when I found out Central Cee is Ekin-Su’s cousin,” while another added: “Ekin-su being related to Central Cee is so random.”

Ekin-Su is currently one of the favourites to win Love Island due to her on-and-off relationship with Davide. Discussing the pair on social media, one person wrote: “If you told me two weeks ago that one of the only stable couples is Davide and Ekin-su i would of CACKLED,” while another added: “Davidé and Ekin-Su are the only ones that actually talk in bed like a couple.”

A third person wrote: “DAVIDE AND EKIN-SU’S IMPRESSIONS OF EACH OTHER - I LOVE THEM SO MUCH PLEASE.”

However, there have been several complaints over the treatment of the women in the villa, with many suggesting that Ekin-Su and Tasha received a much harder time for their relationships in the villa as opposed to the boys.

The national charity Women's Aid, which seeks to end domestic abuse against women and children, have confirmed they are working together with producers on the ITV programme to help point out potentially dangerous and controlling behaviour among the Islanders in order to fulfil their duty of care to the contestants.

