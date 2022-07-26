Midsomer Murders: Meet John Nettles' family - including ex-wife who also worked on the ITV drama The actor has been married twice

Actor John Nettles has been a regular face on screens for many years now, and is known for many iconic roles, including Jim Bergerac in the '80s hit Bergerac, Ray Penvenen in period drama Poldark - and, of course, DCI Tom Barnaby in the much-loved detective drama Midsomer Murders.

But how much do we know about the incredible actor away from the cameras? Find out more about John's family life here - including how his ex-wife came to work on the ITV series.

Who is John Nettles' first wife?

John was married for the first time to a woman named Joyce Middleton. The pair got hitched in 1967, but things sadly didn't work out and they divorced 12 years later in 1979. However, following their divorce John and Joyce remained in each others' lives - for more than one reason!

While the two share a child together, they also worked together after John was cast as the lead on the long-running ITV detective drama and Joyce landed the role of casting director behind the scenes. She helped cast 23 episodes of Midsomer Murders, meaning that she worked on the show for multiple seasons.

Who is John Nettles' second wife?

John married his second wife, Cathryn Sealey, in July 1995 in Evesham, Worcestershire. The pair, who are approaching their milestone 30th wedding anniversary, live in a converted barn near Stratford together now.

Does John Nettles have children?

John has one daughter, whom he welcomed with his first wife Joyce back in 1970. Emma Martins, who is now 52 years old, moved with her to the island of Jersey in the early eighties when he began filming the crime drama Bergerac.

It seems that Emma's closeness to her father inspired her to become a police officer herself and in 1999, almost a decade after the show wrapped, she joined the States of Jersey Police, working with officers who met her father during the show's filming.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, she said: "I suppose the wheel has come full circle. Dad pretended to work for the Jersey police for 11 years, and now I'm doing the same thing for real.

"When I rang him up and told him, he was absolutely speechless. He couldn't believe it," she continued. "It took him a while to get over the shock, but I could tell he was over the moon about it. I may not be his little girl anymore, but I still love it when he's proud of me."

