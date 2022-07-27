Why the Love Island stars wear wristbands during the baby challenge Find out the answer here…

Wednesday's episode of Love Island looks action-packed as the Islanders will not only find out which couple has been dumped from the villa, they'll become parents!

MORE: Love Island: Former star's famous dad talks parents' visit - and why Michael Owen could still appear

That's right, the toy babies are back and the episode will see the happy couples tested even further as they take part in a challenge to see who makes the best parents. The mums and dads will be expected to feed, entertain, and cuddle their baby to prevent it from crying.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Coco in tears as she discusses her time in the villa

But viewers who have watched the hilarious challenge each year might have noticed that the Islanders also sport wristbands during the baby segment – but what are they for?

Each contestant wears a wristband so that their movements with the doll can be tracked. The babies also wear wristbands, so if the crying gets a bit much for the Islanders and they decide to leave their pretend child in the bedroom – producers will know and they risk losing the game.

MORE: What is a cochlear implant? Love Island's Tasha Ghouri's 'superpower' explained

MORE: Love Island: the couples' compatibility based on their star signs

The Islanders will take part in the baby challenge on Wednesday

The first look photos show Ekin-Su and Davide taking parenthood like ducks to water. In one snap, Ekin-Su can be seen smiling and laughing at her new baby at a birthday party. Cute.

Another photo sees Andrew and Tasha sharing a laugh as Tasha holds their newborn in her arms while playing a game of pass the parcel.

A third photo shows Gemma and Luca cuddling and smiling on the sofa – perhaps a sign that they have made up after their argument during Tuesday's episode following the 'Mile High' challenge.

The contestants wear wristbands to track their movements with the baby

After Gemma had made her way down the 'runway', Luca was left feeling unimpressed after his partner was seen dancing on and licking the other boys including Adam.

Gemma then called Luca out for being "protective", which prompted Luca to remove his mic and walk out of the villa. Here's hoping they put the challenge behind them and kiss and makeup.

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.