The Resort cast share what Peacock's new black comedy taught them about life

Peacock's new black comedy The Resort is a tantalizing tale of a married couple in their thirties who begin to realize they may be growing in different directions.

While they ponder their future and the meaning of life, they become embroiled in the disappearance 15 years prior of a young man and woman, who met at the resort.

From the creator of the time-loop comedy Palm Springs, Andy Siara, The Resort is another story about time - and how little we have of it - and it's something that both Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper say it was something on their minds while filming.

"Something I am kicking around is how fast you go from feeling like there is so much time to fill and now it feels like all I want is more time," Cristin, 37, told HELLO! at San Diego Comic Con.

"At 25, I didn't think time was that valuable. And it comes like a sledgehammer at 35 - and that can be fortifying and joyful."

William, 42, agreed, sharing that he is realizing how "finite" time is, admitting: "I am working through it - I don't know how I think about it yet."

Cristin and William star as Emma and Noah who become embroiled in a 15-year mystery

Luis Gerardo Méndez stars as the resort's head of security and his character spans 20 years, which he says allowed him to consider the ways that time changes a person.

"I get to play this character from 30 to 50 and I was always so intrigued by what time does to you, when your dreams are broken and then how you reinvent yourself and see life," he shared.

"So that was a cool exploration in this show for me."

The first three episodes of The Resort are on Peacock now.