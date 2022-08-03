Midsomer Murders star John Nettles’ daughter’s real-life police role revealed 

John Nettles is perhaps best known for his role as TV detective Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders - but did you know that his daughter went on to work as the real deal in the police? Find out more about Emma here…

John’s only daughter, who he shares with his ex-wife Joyce, opened up about joining the police way back in 1999, telling the Sunday Mirror: "I suppose the wheel has come full circle. Dad pretended to work for the Jersey police for 11 years, and now I'm doing the same thing for real.

"When I rang him up and told him, he was absolutely speechless. He couldn't believe it. It took him a while to get over the shock, but I could tell he was over the moon about it. I may not be his little girl anymore, but I still love it when he's proud of me."

Speaking about their time in Jersey, where John played a detective in Bergerac, she continued: "Dad got to know a lot of policemen on Jersey when he was playing Bergerac. Every time I see him he says, `Give my regards to so- and-so'. But the people here have been very good. They haven't taken the mickey out of me because I'm Bergerac's daughter. They accept me for who I am."

John's daughter is a police officer

She also opened up about how she worked on set alongside her dad, saying: "He'd take me on the set with him and find me little jobs, like being a `runner' going from caravan to caravan knocking on doors, getting the actors on set. I was even in Bergerac as an extra a few times. It was a question of `Don't blink or you'll miss me', but I got paid twenty-five quid…riches!"

