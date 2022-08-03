Sofia Vergara absent from heartbreaking AGT judge cuts

Sofia Vergara has been one of the most integral parts of America's Got Talent over the past few years, but she was noticeably absent from a major moment in the latest season.

MORE: Sofia Vergara left incredibly taken aback by rollercoaster AGT audition

On the show's latest installment, the actress wasn't present when Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Terry Crews deliberated over the auditions.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara teases AGT in new TV promo

The group were faced with the daunting task of cutting several of the acts to only send 55 through to the live shows the following week.

The group convened at Simon's Malibu home, where Terry revealed: "Sofia is not able to be here. But she is sending her notes."

MORE: Howie Mandel becomes part of unsettling AGT audition

He then comically pulled out a large binder that had been bedazzled and sequined, even including a picture of hers titled "Sofia's Notes." At one point in the show, Terry even said he missed her, and when Howie asked if they felt the same when he wasn't there, Simon joked: "Oh, no."

While the reason for her absence wasn't explained, it's safe to say her input was a key part of the deliberations made to mull over the 138 acts in front of the judges, some of which were quite heartbreaking for fans watching over the past few weeks.

Heidi even shared a photograph of the group on social media ahead of the episode with Sofia absent, although Howie posed with her binder.

Sofia was absent from the judge cuts on AGT

Sofia did appear via confessional footage, speaking of her golden buzzer act, the Mayyas, a dance troupe she sent right through to the live shows.

However, while fans have gotten used to seeing the show switch from the big audition stage to the even bigger live shows, there will be an important change in that format for this season.

MORE: Sofia Vergara is the ultimate bombshell in flirty summer dress

MORE: Sofia Vergara is a sporty goddess in skin-tight workout wear

Unlike seasons of the past, season 17's live shows will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where Sofia will be back, which is where the auditions have been taking place as well.

For seasons past, after auditions and judges' cuts wrap, the live finals have moved to the larger and iconic Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The live shows will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium this week

However, the show will stick to their home theater for the live shows this season, which fans have become familiar with thanks to the many shots showcasing the spectacular venue during the audition episodes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.