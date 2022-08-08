Michael Schumacher’s priest shares update on F1 champion's condition Michael has been out of the public spotlight since the accident

Michael Schumacher’s priest previously shared an update on the F1 racing champion’s condition following a life-changing head injury following a ski accident in 2013.

The sportsmen, whose family recently celebrated the honour of Michael winning State Prize by North Rhine-Westphalia, was visited by the archbishop back in 2016, who told German newspaper Bild: "I sat opposite him, took hold of both hands and looked at him. He senses that loving people are around him, caring for him and, thank God, keeping the overly curious public away. Of course, I include Michael Schumacher and his family in my prayers."

The Netflix documentary Schumacher looks at Michael's amazing career

Michael hasn’t been in the public eye since the accident and has been in recovery ever since, and his family has kept details about his condition very private. Speaking about him in the Netflix documentary Schumacher back in 2021, Corinna said: "I just felt that he is somebody special… I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day.

His former manager, Willi Weber, has spoken out against the former racing driver's family, revealing he is "still angry" that they "kept me out" following the accident in 2013 and adding that since then, "we have only heard lies from them".

The Schumacher family accepted an award on his behalf earlier this year

Speaking about what happened after the accident, Willi told Gazzetta dello Sport: "It was a huge pain for me. I tried hundreds of times to contact [his wife] Corinna and she didn't answer. I called Jean Todt to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – 'it’s too early'.

"I called the next day, and no one answered," he added. "I didn't expect behaviour like that and I'm still angry about it. They kept me out, telling me, 'It's too early', well, now it's too late. It's been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is."

