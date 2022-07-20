Michael Schumacher's family accused of lying by his former Formula One manager Willi Weber Willi was Michael's manager for more than 20 years

Michael Schumacher's former manager, Willi Weber, has spoken out against the former racing driver's family, revealing he is "still angry" that they "kept me out" following the accident in 2013 and adding that since then, "we have only heard lies from them".

In December 2013, Michael suffered a serious head injury during a ski trip and was placed in an induced coma for six months. The sporting ace was then relocated back to his home in 2014, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

Speaking about what happened after the accident, Willi told Gazzetta dello Sport: "It was a huge pain for me. I tried hundreds of times to contact [his wife] Corinna and she didn't answer. I called Jean Todt to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – 'it’s too early'.

"I called the next day, and no one answered," he added. "I didn't expect behaviour like that and I'm still angry about it. They kept me out, telling me, 'It's too early', well, now it's too late. It's been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is."

Michael and his wife Corinna with Willi Weber in 1996

Accusing the Schumacher family of lying, he continued: "I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life. But since then, we have only heard lies from them. Years after the accident, I said to myself to just look out for the family as I couldn't change things. He was like a son to me. Even today it hurts me to talk about it."

Willi was Michael's manager until 2012

Michael's family spoke up about his recovery in a Netflix documentary last year. His wife Corinna said at the time: "I just felt that he is somebody special… I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day."