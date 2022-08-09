Love Island’s Tasha supports Remi after accusing Jacques and Luca of bullying

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri appears to be supporting her fellow islander Remi after he shared a post in which he revealed that he had been bullied by Jacques and Luca during his time on the show. Tasha, who was also the subject of bullying by Dami and Luca in the villa, liked the post, and subsequently unfollowed Jacques from social media.

Remi’s posted referred to an Instagram Live in which Jacques and Luca tease him for his rapping. The bombshell shared a screenshot from the video, writing: "I never joined their live so I didn’t comment actually. A fake account called remilamb0 did. Don’t know why these guys have such a problem with me, clearly got some serious issues they need to sort out.

WATCH: The moment Jacques and Luca discuss Remi on Instagram

"Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but this here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there. Don’t know why they wasn’t kicked out for their behaviour to be honest. It’s not banter, it’s clear signs of bullying. I wish everyone could see all of the crap I went through. There’s 24 hours in a day and yous only seen like about 3-5 10 second clips of me out of the whole day, so you could never tell what was truly happening.

Tasha liked Remi's post

"Jacques said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it. After about three strikes from Jacques I told him I won’t be speaking to him anymore in the villa. Later on he tried apologising to me but like ten minutes after he started with the snide comments again. I’ve tried to avoid this guy multiple times but he always ends up starting again. I don’t know when it will stop."

He concluded: "Worst person to represent mental health and ADHD campaigns. He’s still out here mocking not just me but other islanders too. You’d think with such a big platform they would use it to promote peace, but they’re using it to troll and they’re loving the attention. Immature… These guys are not role models or good people. They have not once thought about my mental health. If I wasn’t soo strong minded I could’ve done something stupid to myself by now, but they don’t care at all. I want justice."

Remi accused the pair of bullying

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Well done for speaking your truth Remi don’t listen to anyone saying otherwise!" Another person added: "That’s terrible, I’m so sorry to hear you went through this." HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

