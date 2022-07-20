Love Island star Gemma’s mum weighs in on Luca’s villa behaviour Gemma is currently coupled up with Luca

Love Island star Gemma’s mum, Louise Bonsall, has shared her opinion on her daughter’s new flame, Luca Bish, following bullying claims in the villa.

Luca and Dami have come under fire from viewers who have accused the pair of being particularly harsh towards Tasha after they both ‘pied’ her in Snog, Marry, Pie, and gave her a hard time for being upset when she found herself in the bottom three, despite having just made things official with Andrew.

Although Louise didn’t name Luca or Dami, she did address Tasha’s situation, commenting on Instagram: “I hope Tasha is ok, I feel it’s close to bullying now which is so sad to see."

Louise is clearly very proud of her daughter, and we expect she’ll be making an appearance in the villa soon during the parent visiting day! She recently shared a snap of herself with Gemma sunbathing, writing: “Missing my girl so much,” accompanied by a heart and sad face emoji.

Gemma’s dad, Michael Owen, has confirmed he won’t be going into the villa, saying: "My wife will do that duty. I'll represent the horses and she’ll represent the daughter."

The doting father added: "I don't know what I'll get from Box To Box. But I know what I'm going to get from my daughter. I've fathered her for 19 years so I’m pretty sure what I’m going to get from her."

He previously told ITV his reaction to her going into the villa, saying: “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud. It's probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You've got to be supportive."

