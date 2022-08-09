Westworld fans have same complaint over episode 7 

Westworld season four has been widely praised by fans so far - but it’s fair to say that the latest episode led to some complaints. The penultimate episode of the series saw Bernard take on his final chance to save some version of life - while accepting that it was impossible to save the world - however, the plot got too convoluted for some viewers.

The episode included a misleading opening, where it was revealed that Bernard and Maeve’s mission together was actually taking place in the 'Sublime', the computerised world where many of the Westworld Hosts went to in season three, and also saw the Host version of William claim his destiny by destroying the world, leaving it for the 'cockroaches,' while Teddy also informed Christina AKA Dolores that she wasn’t actually in the world. Confused? So were the fans!

WATCH: Caleb discovers that he is dead

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Watching my favourites die for the umpteenth time and still confused as ever #westworld," while another added: "Everyone trying to comprehend what happened in tonight’s ep7 of #westworld." A third person wrote: "Only one more episode left and I still don’t know what’s going on on this show #westworld."

Did you enjoy the episode?

However, it was also met with enthusiastic praise, despite its somewhat bemusing twists and turns, particularly regarding the final scene, where William walks away after wreaking havoc on the world. One fan tweeted: "That may be the most perfect cinematic use of The Man Who Sold the World ever. I feel like they've been saving that one. *chef's kiss*." Another fan wrote: "What an episode! Ed Harris absolutely crushes it."

