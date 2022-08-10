This Love Island couple have called it quits following explosive reunion episode The special episode aired last week

Love Island might be over for another year but it seems the drama is not finished yet. One couple, Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards, have called time on their relationship following their awkward encounter during the Love Island reunion episode.

According to the Sun, the pair, who struck up a connection during the show when Lacey arrived as a bombshell Islander, are no longer seeing each other.

WATCH: Luca and Jacques discuss Paige and Adam's relationship on Instagram Live

The publication also states that the couple's romance was over before it had the chance to blossom properly, particularly after their tense exchange on Sunday's reunion and the rumours about Deji and Coco Lodge getting closder.

Deji and Lacey were being interviewed by Darren Harriott about their time in the villa and their blossoming romance during the reunion when Deji said: "Yeah, I mean, obviously... we've both been very busy so, she's obviously [expletive] I haven't taken her on a first date kind of thing."

Deji and Lacey left the villa and struck up a romance

Lacey then responded: "You make time for people if you want to, right?" which prompted a shocked reaction from the studio audience.

Meanwhile, the Love Island class of 2022 has seen more tense exchanges among themselves, most recently Adam Collard and Jacques O'Neill.

Jacques, who dramatically quit the show in July, was previously linked to Paige Thorne, who has since begun dating Adam. In an Instagram Live with Love Island finalist Luca Bish, Jacques gave his opinion on his ex and Adam's relationship.

The couple have since called time on the relationship

"They seem like they get on really, really well. They seem very happy together," Jacques said, while Luca nodded while widening his eyes in disbelief.

He then joked: "Glad the mum approves," referring to Paige's mum's reservations about Adam, to which Jacques laughed, saying: "Her mum seems really fond of Adam. I'm sure the Sunday dinner will go really well."

However, Adam was quick to respond with humour. He re-tweeted the viral clip and wrote: "Humble in defeat our kid, chin up x."

