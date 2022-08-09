Gemma Owen's slinky black dress for the Love Island reunion show is back in stock - but hurry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island finalist Gemma Owen is a big fan of Club L London, as we discovered when we did a deep dive into her favourite swimwear pieces.

The 19-year-old dressage rider and reality star proved her love for the brand once again when she wore one of their dresses to the reunion show on Sunday.

RELATED: The Love Island prom 2022 dresses: From Ekin Su's pink gown to Gemma Owen's black dress

Arriving alongside her partner Luca Bish, Gemma looked stunning in Club L London’s Risk It All midi dress in black. The asymmetric piece features cami straps, a cowl neckline and tie-up back detail.

Gemma and Luca arrive at the Love Island 2022 reunion

Made from lustrous satin with an extreme thigh split, the cut and fabric make this the perfect dress if you’re looking for an LBD with something a little bit extra. And if black’s not your colour, it comes in a selection of other shades from antique rose to cobalt blue.

Risk It All dress, £65, Club L London

Priced at £65, it's available in sizes 4-16, but you’ll need to be quick, we don’t think it’ll be in stock for long.

Gemma accessorised the dress with her stunning vintage Tiffany necklace and a pair of gold strappy heeled sandals. She wore her hair scraped back into a high ponytail and completed the look with nude lipstick and a smokey eye.

We can’t wait to see if she follows in previous Love Islanders footsteps and collaborates on her own fashion collection. Could it be with Club L London? For now, we’ll be shopping her swimwear label, OG Beachwear.

MORE: Gemma Owen loves these £49 sunglasses on Love Island

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.