Death in Paradise star Ralf Little delighted fans when he revealed that an "unexpected guest" had joined him during his break from filming season 12.

The star appeared to be enjoying a candle-lit dinner on the beach with his fiancée, Lindsey Ferrentino, when he noticed a loggerhead turtle laying eggs in the sand.

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little welcomes 'unexpected guest' during break from filming

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Ralf filmed the marine reptile. "So we've just come down for dinner and look, a loggerhead turtle just laying some eggs," he said.

"She's making sure her eggs are covered from all angles. Absolutely exhausted.

"She is off," he added while filming her venturing back into the ocean. "Go on girl. Unbelievable."

Fans were quick to express their amazement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Oh my days!! That is amazing!!" while another added: "That was so special."

The show is airing a Christmas special later this year

A third fan commented: "Wow! Absolutely amazing."

Ralf is currently taking a break from filming the upcoming series of the popular detective drama, which is set to return to screens in January 2023.

Fans can also look forward to a Christmas special in December following the success of the 2021 special episode.

A statement from the show read: "This brand-new festive, feature-length episode will see the return of its much-loved crime-solving stars Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder as they attempt to work out a Christmas cracker of a case."

Kris Marshall is starring in a new spin-off series, Beyond Paradise

Not only that, the BBC recently confirmed that a new spin-off series starring Kris Marshall is in the works. The new show, titled Beyond Paradise, will follow DCI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée Martha (played by Sally Bretton), who he fell in love with on the original show, as they return to the UK and adjust to life in rural England.

The series will be set on the South West coast of Cornwall and given Kris revealed that filming was imminent back in July, we expect production is well underway!

