The Crown has revealed that Prince William will be at the centre of a major plot point in the sixth and final season of the Netflix drama.

The period drama, which will be releasing its fifth season towards the end of the year, is set to begin production on the sixth instalment next month, and has sent out audition requests in order to find a young actor with a "strong resemblance" to the royal.

Posting on the website Casting Talent, the advertisement reads: "Netflix series THE CROWN, is searching for an exceptional young actor to play PRINCE WILLIAM in the next series.

"This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. Shooting will commence in early September 2022."

Producers are looking for a young actor with a strong resemblance to Prince William

As with previous seasons, the sixth season of The Crown will follow immediately on from the fifth. The final instalment is thought to be set in the late 1990s into the early 2000s, focusing on the time period which saw Prince William begin his degree study at St Andrew's University, where he would go on to meet his future wife, Kate Middleton.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of the royal drama will land in November. The new episodes will dramatise the events of the early to mid-1990s including the finalisation of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' divorce, the Queen's annus horribilis, and the tragic death of Diana in 1997.

Season five of The Crown arrives in November

Fans can look forward to meeting a brand new cast for the upcoming series. Elizabeth Debicki, knowns for her roles in The Night Manager and The Great Gatsby, will be portraying the late Diana, Princess of Wales, meanwhile The Wire actor Dominic West will be playing Charles.

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce will be taking over from Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies respectively to portray Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Peter Morgan, the creator and writer behind the award-winning royal series, has said he will not be taking The Crown further than series six, due to not wishing to portray modern royal events. However, in April, HELLO! reported that a prequel series is in discussion.

