Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders is named most watched show on BBC iPlayer after coming to an end The star has moved back to Ireland to be with his family

In the wake of Cillian Murphy's return to family life, he's received some exciting news with Peaky Blinders being named the most watched show on BBC iPlayer.

The final episode of the hit show beat out the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert for the top spot marking a huge moment for the show which came to an end in April after six seasons.

Cillian will be celebrating the news from the comfort of his home in Ireland where he has returned to be with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, and two sons, Malachy, 16, and Aran, 14.

WATCH: Peaky Blinders season six

The actor was spending half the year away from his loved ones while he shot the show in Los Angeles.

It wrapped shooting in 2021 and the finale episode aired in April 2022. The conclusion would have been bittersweet for Cillian, after working on the show for almost a decade, however, being back with his family full time was welcomed all round.

The dad-of-two previously revealed how tough it was to be apart from his loved ones.

Peaky Blinders has been named the most watched show on BBC iPlayer

Speaking to GQ, he said: "That work-life balance thing is hard. I have an amazing wife and I couldn't do this without her and her understanding. But it is a struggle."

He continued: "I think it is for any dad whose work takes him away, which it generally does, and which consumes him, which my work does."

Back in 2005, he swore he didn't need to be in Los Angeles saying: "I'd be tremendously far away from my family — I'd never see them."

Cillian has returned to Ireland to be with his family

Now though, Cillian is back in his home country with his wife and boys by his side and he couldn't be happier.

The star's absence has been hard but knowing that the show has been such a huge hit will likely make his decision to be apart from his loved ones, that much easier.

