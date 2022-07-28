Catherine Zeta-Jones looks fabulous in red bikini in nostalgic Darling Buds of May throwback The Chicago star has had a lengthy career

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a trip down memory lane this week as she shared a nostalgic clip from Darling Buds of May.

The Hollywood star was captured in a scene dressed in a red bikini while the family took a trip to the beach.

Catherine was seen running towards the sea in the happy scene, that certainly went down a treat with viewers of the hit show.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones in a twist in new bikini video

The caption alongside the video read: "The rest of my summer plans look like this," and fans were quick to comment.

One wrote: "I loved this!" while another wrote: "This brings back so many memories! A third added: "Loved this show!"

Catherine has had an incredible career to date, and was always supported by her family. The star grew up in Swansea and had an idyllic childhood.

Catherine threw it back to her days on Darling Buds of May

The Chicago actress previously spoke about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up.

Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."

Catherine - who has also starred in hit films such as Chicago - is married to Michael Douglas, and the couple's children Dylan and Carys are both following in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Catherine has still got it!

Both Dylan and Carys have left home to go to college, but the family recently reunited for a summer holiday, with Michael sharing several updates from the trip on social media.

While Catherine and Michael are happy to watch their children fly the nest, it did take the doting parents a while to get used to their youngest leaving home.

Catherine shares her children with her husband Michael Douglas

Catherine admitted that she was feeling emotional ahead of her daughter's first day of college, but equally incredibly excited for her.

The doting mom shared an upbeat post on social media marking the milestone, writing: "First day of class at college today for a freshman and a senior student, a.k.a Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second. I love you and I am so proud of you."

The post was accompanied by a picture of the siblings hugging on a street, presumed to be in Rhode Island, where Dylan attends Brown University, and came just days after Catherine admitted she was in tears helping Carys to pack.

Posting to her 3.8 million followers, the Hollywood actress said the big milestone had prompted her to go over old family videos.

