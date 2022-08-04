Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys opens up about living in the spotlight The aspiring actress is all grown up

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' youngest daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, 19, is making a big statement on her social media, in more ways than one!

Following a months long break from Instagram, the model took to the app to recap to her followers her summer vacation, and reveal the real reason behind her absence.

She shared stunning pictures alongside friends of her time abroad, and simultaneously opened up about the pressures of social media and the "highlight reel" it tends to be.

The first photo sees the influencer all grown up – and seriously glowing – as she dons a plunging purple dress, smiling ear to ear while a friend sits cozily next to her.

Other snapshots from her summer so far include one with her older brother, Dylan, who is 21, as the two spend a spectacular day out on a stunning boat, as well as a glamorous capture of her giving her back to the camera, exposing the fabulous low-cut back of the aforementioned silk purple dress.

Each and every photo is wonderful, but Carys used the caption as an opportunity to acknowledge the conflicting relationship she has with posting the photos publicly.

Carys' heartfelt post about her life lately

"A photo dump of what I deemed to be the more 'aesthetic' photos of my summer so far," she said of the post. She then admitted: "I strayed away from Instagram for so long thinking it needed to be a place of perfect curation."

The aspiring actress detailed how her approach to social media has evolved, explaining: "There is no problem in wanting to show the more 'pleasing' side of life but I began to see Instagram as something I should be doing rather than something I wanted to do, how silly!"

The Douglas-Jones children look so grown up!

Though she hadn't posted anything on her social media since April, fans were quick to commend her for opening up, including her own mom, who wrote: "The best!! Enjoy every moment."

Other fans commented: "So gorgeous!!" and her half brother, Cameron Douglas, said: "Well said baby!"

