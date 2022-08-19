Oti Mabuse reveals she is taking family time with gorgeous holiday snap Oti looked gorgeous as she kicked off her holidays

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has shared a gorgeous snap of herself ready to enjoy the summer with her family - and we think she looks amazing!

Posting a photo of herself in a pale orange silk dress with clear heels and a tiny purple handbag, she wrote: "Activate relaxation… this time category is: family," accompanied by a love heart emoji. Although the star didn’t specify where they had travelled to, the hotel looked seriously lavish, with palm trees spotted in the background… so we’re guessing she didn’t do a UK getaway!

It appears that she is spending the holiday with her sister, Motsi, who commented: "We are waiting," while others were quick to comment on the snap telling her how gorgeous she looked!

Oti’s break comes just a few weeks after ITV confirmed the show that she hosts, Romeo and Duet, has been cancelled. A spokesperson said: "We have no plans for future series of Romeo & Duet at present. But we look forward to working with Oti again on The Masked Dancer later this year and are actively discussing other projects going forward."

How amazing does Oti look?

This hasn’t been Oti’s only holiday recently, as the star also jetted off to Ibiza to spend the time with some friends in mid-August. Sharing a snap of herself in a gorgeous pink swimsuit, she captioned the post: "Caught that sun I was wishing for.

"POV of friends: gosh this is fit @the_tls @rebecca_banks. Reality: forgot my hat in the room so I used a fan for shade. Woke up 3 minutes after this and hid in the shade. Ps: they hate my captions as well #sobasic #summerholidays #relaxing."

