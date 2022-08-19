Tim McGraw celebrates incredible 1883 news that sparks reaction The country music singer starred in the show with wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw marked some incredible news on Thursday with a touching message that stirred up many emotions from his famous family and fans.

The country music singer took to his Instagram to share his pride over 1883's three Emmy nominations. While he may have been a little late to the party – the nominations were announced in July – Tim couldn't resist giving a shout-out to four members of the team in particular.

Tim shared a clip that featured scenes from the Yellowstone prequel while also revealing each individual nomination, which includes director of photography Christina Alexandra Voros, who has been nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series.

Fellow director of photography Ben Richardson also received a nod for the same category as Christina, while composers Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian have been nominated for Outstanding Music Composition (original dramatic score) for a Limited Or Anthology Series.

Captioning the post, Tim heaped praise on all the cast and crew of 1883, writing: "So proud of our @1883official team for their #emmy nominations! Every single person that worked on that show put their heart and soul into everything they did day in and day out."

Fans were quick to react and share in his delight over the news, with one commenting: "Best Ever! Absolutely fantastic." A second said: "Congratulations, well done…. loved 1883 wish there was more."

Tim shared his pride over 1883's Emmy nominations

A third added: "1883 was literally the best TV show/series we have ever watched! Congratulations!" Even Tim's daughter, Audrey McGraw shared her glee, reposting Tim's announcement on her Stories with the caption: "@christinaalexandravoros QUEEN!!!!!"

Tim starred as James Dutton in the hit series alongside his wife Faith Hill, who also played his on-screen wife, Margaret Dutton. While there was only one series of the show, it was confirmed in May that it will be coming back but with major changes.

Officially titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, the upcoming episodes will see Emmy-nominated actor David Oyelowo take on the role of a real-life Black marshall who became a legend in the Wild West.

Tim and Faith starred in 1883 together as James and Margaret Dutton

Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, Bass Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

It's not known if 1883 stars Tim and Faith will reprise their roles for the series.

