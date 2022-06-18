Faith Hill makes confession about appearance in 1883 The country music star had her struggles

Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw have blown fans away with their performance in 1883, but behind the scenes, the mom-of-three had a 'hair raising' issue.

The star was encouraged to grow her underarm hair for the show in order to appear more authentic.

However, in a new interview with Variety, Faith admitted this was far from easy for her. She was quizzed by fellow actress Courteney Cox, who asked: "I heard that to be authentic, people had to grow their hair under their arms."

WATCH: Faith Hill shares painful memory of filming 1883

Faith responded with a brutally honest answer. "That was really difficult," she said. "Taylor [Sheridan, the show creator] actually called my husband.

"We were at a wedding, our nephew’s wedding, and he said, 'Who's gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?' And I'm thinking can this wait? He goes, 'No, stop tonight'."

Faith added: "It really grossed me out, I have to say. All due respect to those who love that, and, and all that freedom, woo! But for me personally."

Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw star in 1883 together

In the same interview, Faith praised Taylor for helping her to overcome one of her biggest fears - horses.

It was a slight issue since she plays the matriarch of a family who headed west for a life of ranching in 1883.

Faith revealed that after welcoming her second daughter in the early 2000s she had gone horse riding on her horse Bandit but "Bandit took off with me one day on the farm towards the barn, which is something you should never allow your horse to do, run to the barn.

Faith admitted she struggled with not shaving under her arms to film 1883

"I didn’t have a choice. He took off running so fast — it was probably over a mile," she said. "And I couldn’t stop him. And it freaked me out. After you have kids, it’s like, this is so irresponsible of me. So it kind of freaked me out for a while, and I stayed off of horses for a minute."

Faith praised 1883 for encouraging her to find confidence again with horses.

"I learned so much during the process of the 'cowboy camp,' is what Taylor called it, and thank God for it," she revealed.

