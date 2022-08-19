Sex Education confirms returning and new cast for season four - including this Schitt's Creek star Say hello to Mr Molloy!

Grab your pencils and prophylactics, kids, as it looks like we're finally heading back to Moordale! It's been announced that production on the highly-anticipated fourth season of hit Netflix series Sex Education has begun - with a huge new star in tow.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the official account for the teen series, which has become one of the streaming site's biggest shows since launching back in 2019, shared some brand new photos of the cast, which now includes Schitt's Creek star, Dan Levy.

Dan, who is best known for playing the lovable David in the Emmy award-winning comedy alongside his father Eugene Levy, will be taking on the role of a new teacher at Moordale High, Mr Molloy.

He was shown pictured alongside Emma Mackey's Maeve Wiley, confirming that despite rumours to the contrary, the actress will be returning to the show after all. Fans have been speculating in recent weeks whether she might go the way of co-stars Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison who have all announced that they will not appear in the new episodes.

Dan Levy will play a new teacher called Mr Molloy

Meanwhile, another snap showed Asa Butterfield's Otis Milburn and Mimi Keene's Ruby Matthews sitting in Otis's living room, suggesting that the couple are still going strong in season four.

Asa Butterfield's Otis Milburn and Mimi Keene's Ruby Matthews will be back

And for those worried about the cast not pictured, they can rest easy as it's been confirmed that alongside Asa, Emma and Mimi, a number of other original stars will also be reprising their roles, including Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs.

Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro are also going to return, but there's no news on Jemima Kirke's Ms Haddon, who was introduced in season three.

The fourth season of the feel-good drama was commissioned back in November 2021 and is set to be eight episodes long.

