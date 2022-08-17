Loose Women's Kaye Adams wows with 'supermodel legs' as she prepares for Strictly She's already putting in the work

Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams is set to star in Strictly Come Dancing this year, and she proved she's already committed, practicing her moves on Instagram.

The TV star shared a video of herself attempting to perform the Charleston, wearing a pair of dancing heels and a chic pencil skirt – and her friends and followers were impressed, with even Strictly Come Dancing professionals jumping in to praise her efforts.

WATCH: Kaye Adams is working hard ahead of Strictly

"You're gonna have supermodel legs," one fan enthused, while another wrote: "I'm so excited to watch your progression, loving your YES attitude!"

Strictly pro Karen Hauer commented: "Yes!!! Fantastic student already," to which Kaye replied: "Wow! I am blushing!"

Kaye's Loose Women costars were impressed too. Ruth Langsford wrote: "That's not half bad! Don't forget the jazz hands," while Katie Piper commented: "Looking good."

Nadia Sawalha praised Kaye's progress

Nadia Sawalha was in awe of her friend too, writing: "Legs are looking great! Literally can't wait for Strictly this year."

Actress Sunetra Sarker, who took part in Strictly in 2014 commented: "You are preparing so well Kaye!! You will look back at this video come Christmas and be amazed," while EastEnders star Emma Barton, who also partook in the show, wrote: "I can see a cheeky swivel there!"

Kaye Adams announced her Strictly plans on Loose Women

Kaye, who turns 60 in December, said of joining the show: "I can't dance at all, I've got two left feet!"

Of her decision to take part, she explained: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

