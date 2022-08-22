Virgin River star hints at more cast changes ahead of season five One fan favourite star recently confirmed their exit

Virgin River fans were disappointed to hear that Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, who plays teenager Ricky in the Netflix show, would not be returning for season five – but now another star has hinted that more changes could be on the way.

Sarah Dugdale, who is known and adored for her role as Lizzie in Virgin River, the former love-interest of Ricky, opened up about the future of the show and hinted that new characters could be introduced to explore Lizzie's backstory.

Fans will know that Lizzie came to Virgin River from the city to stay with her aunt Connie (Nicola Cavendish) but not much is known about her immediate family back home. "I would also love to learn more about her parents and learn more about why she is the way she is," the actress said.

"Maybe one of them comes to town, maybe she gets to talk about that relationship she has with them more because there's a reason why she showed up with all this baggage and this chip on her shoulder."

Ricky won't return to Virgin River after joining the military

She continued to the Express: "I think it would be cool to show the audiences why she is like that, pull back the curtain a bit." Meanwhile, it seems Ricky and Lizzie's love story is no more as Ricky left Virgin River to pursue a career in the military.

Chatting about the character's future in the show, 21-year-old Grayson said: "I'm not coming back for season five, I don't think that means he's not coming back ever. I think these things will...depending on how they play out he has this semi-important role in the books."

Not much is known about Lizzie's family backstory

Fans swiftly responded to Ricky's exit on social media. One viewer made their predictions about Ricky's return, tweeting: "PREDICTION: Ricky is gonna come back from basics a super ripped marine and Lizzie is gonna be all over it!"

Another feared for his safety while away from the town, adding: "Swear to god, if anything happens to Ricky on #VirginRiver I am coming for those writers."

