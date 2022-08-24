Julia Roberts' upcoming projects feature major stars - all we know

Julia Roberts has well over fifty roles under her belt spanning movie and television over her multi-decade career, and she shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

The actress, who in 2000 became the highest-paid star in Hollywood for her role in Erin Brokovich, for which she won an Oscar, has some truly exciting projects in the works coming up, either as an actress, producer, or both, and they feature some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Julia is next set to premiere the highly-anticipated romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which sees none other than George Clooney participating in a romcom for the first time in years.

Slated to be released on 21 October 2022, the movie follows Julia and George, who are divorced, as they hop on a plane to Bali to try to convince their recently-graduated daughter not to marry a man she just met.

The mom-of-three also recently filmed Leave the World Behind, a movie adaptation from a novel by Rumaan Alam.

Distributed by Netflix and produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's company, Higher Ground Productions, the film features a star-studded cast, including Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, and Ethan Hawke.

Julia recently shared the exciting trailer for Ticket to Paradise

The plot reads: "A family of four heads out for a getaway at a remote but luxurious Airbnb when a couple shows up at their door, looking to stay. Around them, things are going wrong. The tension rises as these two groups of strangers are forced together in an unfamiliar and increasingly alarming situation."

Though all other projects Julia is working on are still in various development stages, they sure sound promising and exciting.

The actress was seen filming Leave the World Behind over the summer

They include Little Bee, a thriller about a 16-year-old Nigerian orphan and a British couple's lives dramatically colliding, as well as a movie adaptation of the Jodi Picoult's 2016 novel Small Great Things, which sees "an African American nurse [as she] becomes the target of a white supremacist couple." Viola Davis is also set to star in the film.

