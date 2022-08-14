Julia Roberts remembers late mother with rare throwback photo

Julia Roberts took a rather heartfelt trip down memory lane over the weekend as she remembered her late mother, Betty Lou Bredemus.

MORE: Julia Roberts surprises fans with rare selfie of her 'twin'

In honor of her mom's birthday on 13 August, she posted a photograph of hers on Instagram, captioning it: "Thinking of my sweet Mama on her birthday today."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Julia Roberts pens sweet tribute to her 'magical' niece Emma Roberts

While the only comments she got were floods of heart emojis, the photograph quickly amassed over 60,000 likes in show of support.

Betty died at the age of 80 on 19 February 2015 following a tragic battle with lung cancer.

MORE: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins look so different in sweet family photos

Julia was incredibly close to her mother who she credited for teaching her how to be a great parent to her own three children with husband Danny Moder, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry, 15.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: "My mom worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own. My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house. She never showed the strain of it."

Julia remembered her mother on her birthday

When Julia asked Betty for tips on motherhood when she had three children under the age of three, she had some down-to-earth advice.

"I was like, 'Mom, how did you do this?'," she said. "And instead of saying, 'Well you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,' she goes, 'It's called daycare, honey.'

MORE: Julia Roberts stuns fans with very intimate photo with husband Danny Moder

MORE: Julia Roberts' rare video of her son skateboarding leaves some fans unnerved

"And I was so appreciative and so grateful she didn't tell me some sage story about what it's like to be a great mother."

The Erin Brockovich star's mother was an actress and acting coach, influencing her daughter's decision to go into the profession as well, and Julia admitted to thinking about her mother "all the time."

The actress and her mother shared a close relationship

"The kids talk about her a lot,” Julia added. "It's funny because her name was Betty and I feel like lately, she just crosses my mind, and I'll turn and I see something that says 'Betty,' just unexpectedly."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.