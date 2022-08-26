The Crown season five early review: 'This season is going to blow people’s minds' Sign us up for season five!

The Crown season five is set to be released in late 2022, and Edith Bowman, who hosts the official podcast for the hit Netflix series, has given an early reaction about what to expect from the upcoming episodes.

Chatting to Metro, she said: "This season is going to blow people’s minds for so many reasons. It’s always that thing because it’s a new set of cast. We’ve gotten used to Olivia [Colman] and Josh [O’Connor] and Tobias [Menzies] and Emma [Corrin] and Helen [Bonham-Carter], and we’ve got a whole new set of cast.

WATCH: Emma Corrin talks Prince Harry's reaction to The Crown

"It’s almost like it’s always been them. You’ll find you’ve not taken a breath for like three minutes when you see them on screen for the first time – and that’s all of them." She added that the new episodes were "unprecedented".

The show’s new cast will see Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce play the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, while Dominic West has taken over the role of Prince Charles, and Lesley Manville is set to play Princess Margaret.

Are you ready for season five?

Netflix bosses have kept details about the upcoming series close to their chest, but it has been revealed that Prince William will be at the centre of a major plot point in the sixth and final season of the Netflix drama.

The period drama, which will be releasing its fifth season towards the end of the year, is set to begin production on the sixth instalment next month and has sent out audition requests in order to find a young actor with a "strong resemblance" to the royal.

Edith opened up about the new episodes

As with previous seasons, the sixth season of The Crown will follow immediately on from the fifth. The final instalment is thought to be set in the late 1990s into the early 2000s, focusing on the period when Prince William began his degree study at St Andrew's University, where he would go on to meet his future wife, Kate Middleton. We’re so ready for more!

