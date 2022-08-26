That’s Amor: everything to know about Netflix star Riley Dandy Riley Dandy plays Sofia in the new film

Netflix has dropped the latest rom-com that will have us sighing wistfully from our sofas - and we’re a little obsessed with the film’s lead actress, rising star Riley Dandy! Find out more about her here…

Who is Riley Dandy?

Riley is an American actress who has previously starred in City of Gold, Interceptor and the rom-com A California Christmas: City Lights - make her something of a rom-com expert!

The star regularly takes to Instagram to share snaps from her personal life as well as her projects - and has been very excited about the release of That’s Amor! Her friends have been hugely supportive of her, with one writing: "You’re a delightfully talented woman and I can’t wait for everyone to see just HOW talented very soon."

Is Riley Dandy in a relationship?

Riley does indeed have a real-life love story, and regularly shares snaps of her partner (though hasn’t named him just yet)! In one post, she revealed that the beautiful pair were engaged, writing: "9 whole years today. Hope we never stop drinking wine on hill tops, laughing at my hilarious jokes and groping each other. Can’t believe I get to be your wife."

Riley is engaged!

What is That’s Amor about?

For those yet to watch, the official synopsis reads: "After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient."

The star has previously appeared in City of Gold

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "Finished watching #Thatsamor. A woman after quitting her job & getting cheated meets a Spanish chef at her Spanish cooking classes arranged by her mom. How did they fall in love? A heartwarming story about love. Just like love - we eat with 5 senses." Another fan added: "I just finished watching #ThatsAmor on @netflix and I’m in love with it. I will definitely be watching it at least 2 more times before this weekend ends."

