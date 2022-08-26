Celebrity MasterChef continues on Friday with another round of challenging cooking tasks for the famous faces to take on. John Torode and Gregg Wallace will once again be back to judge the round which will see one lucky person be granted a place in the semi-final of the completion.

MORE: Celebrity Masterchef fans claim show is fixed after 'unfair' moment

One star taking part in Friday's episode is actress Lesley Joseph. Get to know the star a bit more below her stint in the kitchen…

Loading the player...

WACTH: Celebrity MasterChef's Gregg Wallace confirms son Sid, 3, has autism

Who is Lesley Joseph?

Lesley Joseph is an actress and broadcaster. The 76-year-old was born in London but spent her childhood in Kingsthorpe, Northampton where she grew up and went to school.

What is Lesley Joseph best known for?

TV fans will be aware that Lesley is perhaps best known for her role as Dorien Green in the BBC One sitcom, Birds of a Feather, which also starred Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson.

MORE: Where is Celebrity Masterchef filmed? Find out here

MORE: Celebrity MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's 4 stone weight loss: how he did it

Lesley Joseph is best-known for her role in Birds in Feather

But the actress has other credits to her name including Night and Day, Spywatch and Roots. As well as acting, Lesley has worked as a broadcaster on a number of shows such as This Morning, Loose Women and Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

The star has also taken part in programmes like Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Sewing Bee and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Lesley is hoping to impress the judges on Celebrity MasterChef

What else is there to know about Lesley Joseph?

Lesley's current marital or relationship status is unknown. However, she is a mother-of-two. Lesley shares son Andrew and daughter Elizabeth with her previous partner, Carl Littlejohn.

She's also spoken out about losing her mum in 2016. Lesley told the Mirror: "Losing a mother when you are very young, that is incredibly difficult because they don't grow old with you.

"But if you lose them when they are older, you’ve had them all your life. I had a very close relationship with my mother. She was one of 12, and she was the last of them to die. I talk to her every day, in my head."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.