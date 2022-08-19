Celebrity Masterchef fans claim show is fixed after 'unfair' moment 

Celebrity Masterchef fans took to Twitter to complain about the same thing after Thursday evening’s episode - but do you agree? Posting on social media, many viewers pointed out that Chris Eubank received help on his dishes on the show, while Cliff Parasi wasn’t allowed any.

One person wrote: "Love #celebritymasterchef but Chris Eubank is being lead by the hand through it… Cliff much better but given no help at all," while another added: "Why are John & Gregg helping Chris Eubank so much and not helping the other contestants? He cannot cook"

A third person even called the episode a fix, writing: "Funnily enough, they’re not helping Cliff but told Chris Eubank what to do. Fix!" Another joked: "Why did Chris Eubank get so much help? Are the lads just afraid he’s going to punch them in the face?"

However, others took Chris’ appearance on the show with a pinch of salt (pun intended), with one fan tweeting: "Watching Chris Eubank dressed in his full garb make pasta, a cheese tuille and pesto whilst he’s being told how to make pasta, a cheese tuille and pesto has done me."

What did you think of the episode?

This is one of Chris’ first television appearances since the devastating loss of his son, Sebastian, who passed away in Dubai in July 2021. At the time, he released a statement which read: "Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

"He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family, we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend."

