Virgin River fans will adore this upcoming Netflix drama - all you need to know The new show is a described as Virgin River meets Yellowstone

Virgin River fans will be delighted to hear that bosses on the Netflix show have confirmed they are working on a brand new series that fans of the drama are bound to love.

MORE: Netflix bosses shares update on Virgin River's future beyond season five

One boss on the series, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, has opened up about upcoming project, Ransom Canyon, which is based on the Jodi Thomas novel of the same name, calling it a cross between Yellowstone and Virgin River – sign us up!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River recently released season four

Jinny Howe, head of drama at Netflix, told Deadline: "It's a contemporary Western romance show, just looking for more in this comfort romance space. It's a multi-generational family show set on a ranch, and we say it's Virgin River meets Yellowstone.

"We think that it's going to deliver on all the romance and again it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist. It is in development in early stages, but we're very excited about it; it feels very promising."

MORE: Alexandra Breckenridge shares rare photo with lookalike daughter

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals shocking season four alternate ending

Virgin River is filming its fifth season

Meanwhile, during the same interview, Jinny shared some more exciting news regarding the future of Virgin River. Fans will know that the cast and crew on the series are back together filming season five, but what about the future beyond that?

"I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show," Jinny said, adding: "It feels like based on what we're seeing with season four and the anticipation for season five that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us."

Are you a fan of Yellowstone?

Jinny added that she, along with other senior staff members at Netflix who call the shots, are "very hopeful" that the show will continue for many more seasons. "You can rest assured that there will be more Virgin River.

"It will be exciting to see which characters continue to break out and audiences crave more of; we're paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can't seem to get enough, myself included."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.