Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a rare photo of her lookalike daughter – and it'll melt your heart! The actress, who is perhaps best known for her role as Mel Monroe on Netflix's smash hit show, Virgin River, took to Instagram to post the sweet snap, which was taken in 2019.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the sweet snap sees Alexandra and her daughter, Billie, who is now aged five, sitting inside a gazebo on the beach with a gorgeous sunset in the background.

The This Is Us star captioned the photo: "Me and B-nut 2019." The mother-and-daughter-duo are even wearing matching outfits – adorable!

The 40-year-old shares two children with her musician husband, Casey Hooper. Casey, 35, and Alexandra reportedly met at a Grammy Awards after-party. Casey is a guitarist has even toured with Katy Perry.

Alexandra Breckenridge shared this adorable photo on her Instagram

The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado in 2015. The year after saying 'I do', the husband and wife welcomed their first child, a son named Jack, in September. Alexandra then gave birth to their daughter Billie in December 2017.

Meanwhile, Alexandra is back in Vancouver filming the fifth season of Virgin River. The show has been a big hit ever since it landed on Netflix in 2019 and its popularity only seems to be growing. Season four, which was released in July, has one of the biggest audience viewers of the year.

The actress plays Mel on Virgin River

And it seems there's more where that came from! One boss on the show, Jinny Howe, told Deadline that the show would likely return for more seasons in the future.

"I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show," she said, adding: "It feels like based on what we're seeing with season four and the anticipation for season five that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us. You can rest assured that there will be more Virgin River."

