Chris Rock receives major backlash for 'inappropriate' joke months after Jada Pinkett Smith comments

Chris Rock has received criticism after making a joke about the murder of OJ Simpson’s wife Nicole Brown Simpson while speaking about being invited to return to host the Oscars in 2023.

During a stand-up show in Phoenix, Arizona, the comedian spoke about the invitation, before reportedly saying that returning to the awards ceremony after being slapped by Will Smith would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to "go back to the restaurant".

Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found dead after he had visited her home to return a pair of her glasses left at the restaurant where he worked.

The comedian’s joke was met with a backlash on social media, with one person writing: "So he’s using a woman’s misfortune for comedic effect again. I’m seeing a pattern." Another person tweeted: "Yes, it’s utterly tasteless, unfunny, and thus, very much a Chris Rock joke… But also, it makes no damn sejwnse. The restaurant wasn’t even the scene of the crime. In fact, one could argue that if Nicole went back to the restaurant that night, she and Ron Goldman would’ve lived."

Chris referenced Nicole's murder

A third person added: "First, the G.I. Jane movie joke that got him slapped. Now, a Nicole Brown Simpson joke. Chris is really burning through the current events...from 25 years ago." Nicole’s sister Tanya also spoke to TMZ about the comment, calling it "distasteful" and adding that it was "lacking in logic and a basic connection".

Chris was struck at the Oscars by Will

Will Smith struck Chris at the Oscars ceremony back in March after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss. The 50-year-old suffers from alopecia and Will was far from impressed by the quip. The King Richard star, who went on to win Best Actor at the awards ceremony, has since released a statement apologising for his actions.

