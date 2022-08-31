Who is The Repair Shop star Mark Stuckey? Find out more about the radio and electronics expert

Mark Stuckey is one of the firm favourites on The Repair Shop, where he is the radio expert. During his time on the show, Mark has repaired a jukebox and a tape-to-tape recorder from the 1960s among many other items, always with huge sentimental value behind it.

But how much do you know about the man himself? Find out everything you need to know about the BBC star here...

Mark runs a classic radio shop in Cromer, Norfolk. On the website, Mark opened up about his time on The Repair Shop, writing: "I have worked on the BBC series The Repair Shop for the last four series... I have been repairing/restoring many items of vintage and classic electronic equipment from radios, amplifiers, tape recorders, radiograms, etc to a jukebox plus many more for the show."

Speaking about his interest in radio restoration, he wrote: "I would say people like myself have an interest in the past, perhaps because it seems they were better times, things were less complicated and hearing the sound coming from a radio loudspeaker.

"Perhaps the family were sitting around listening to the Clithero Kid, The Navy Lark on a Sunday lunchtime or late in the night or hearing from a 1930's radio that war in Europe has ended.

"That's where I get the buzz, something from the past that I cannot only look at but have the same enjoyment as those original owners had, so many years ago."

Mark has fixed some amazing things on the show

He also spoke about repairing a special jukebox on the show, saying: "The Jukebox was quite a task to get it fully operational again, but when you realise that the owner Geoff had so many memories tied up with this, even in difficult times that was always in the back of your mind to keep you going."

Mark likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, so little is known about whether he is married or has children.

