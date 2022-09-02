Shetland fans are asking the same question about Tosh after recent episode Spoilers ahead for the BBC drama…

Shetland hasn't been short of drama recently. The BBC series, starring Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez, had fans of the edge of their seat as they watched Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (played by Alison O'Donnell) enter a caravan during episode three only for it to be set on fire.

However, episode four brought relief as it was revealed that Tosh made it out alive. But now, viewers are seemingly asking the same question about the detective and how she made it out alive without major injuries.

One person simply said: "#Shetland Tosh lives with barely a scratch or singed mouth from exploding caravan...?" as a second tweeted: "So I'm watching #Shetland again and just watched the caravan scene that Tosh somehow survived. Did anyone else feel it's a bit implausible that she escaped and got out in time, and was then mostly unharmed?"

A third was equally perplexed, writing: "Tosh. Did someone let her out the caravan? #Shetland," while a fourth was convinced she had something to hide: "Why is Tosh not telling the truth? #Shetland." We'll have to wait and see to find out…

Fans all had the same question about how Tosh escaped the caravan

The explosion in question occurred during episode three of season seven. The instalment saw DI Jimmy Perez and his team of detectives continue their investigation into a missing teenager, Conor, when, towards the end of the episode, the police discovered details of the vulnerable boy's safe place - a caravan on the Shetland mainland.

Tosh took it upon herself to lead the search and entered the caravan alone, reporting her findings over the phone to Jimmy, who was busy following another lead.

While investigating the scene, Tosh soon realised that a bomb was fitted inside the caravan after noticing large chemical drums, wires and a timer. She frantically tried to escape the locked vehicle while still on the phone to Jimmy, whose panicked voice echoed through the speaker, when suddenly it burst into flames, leaving fans to wonder if Tosh was dead.

