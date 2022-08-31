Douglas Henshall: see the actor in his early career before Shetland fame Are you a fan of the BBC drama?

Shetland fans have been loving the most recent series of the drama after it returned to the BBC this month. But it also marks a sad moment for fans as it was recently revealed that series seven would be Douglas Henshall's final outing as DI Jimmy Perez.

MORE: Shetland viewers left furious after BBC drama reveals spoiler

The Scottish actor has become a favourite thanks to his time on the show, but Douglas was already a household name before joining Shetland. Let's take a look back at his early career…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Douglas Henshall returns as Jimmy Perez for the final time

Shetland's Douglas Henshall's early career

Prior to joining Shetland, Douglas had already established himself as a familiar face on audiences' screens thanks to his role in films and TV series.

In the 1990s, the actor began landing small roles in popular TV shows such as The Bill, Van Der Valk and Common As Muck. Soon after, he landed a recurring role in the drama series Psychos in which he played Dr. Daniel Nash. His early film credits include Orphans, Angels and Insects and Lawless Heart.

MORE: Shetland viewers all saying the same thing after shocking cliffhanger

MORE: What happened to Jimmy Perez' wife in Shetland?

Douglas is also known for his role in Primeval

In 2007, Douglas cemented himself as a household name when he landed the role of Professor Nick Cutter in ITV's popular sci-fi series, Primeval. The actor starred in the show until 2009.

Shetland's Douglas Henshall later career

In 2013, Douglas then joined the cast for new drama Shetland based on Ann Cleeves' crime novel, Red Bones. His role as Jimmy Perez became a fan-favourite among TV audiences.

While appearing in the long-running detective drama, Douglas also landed credits in other popular shows such as Outlander, In Plain Sight and The Silence.

Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez

Douglas Henshall's career after Shetland

In August, Douglas announced he was waving goodbye to his role as the beloved detective. Explaining his reasons for leaving, Douglas said: "I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life.

"I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody." If fans are wondering what the Scottish star has lined up next, it looks like he's about to star in a new Netflix series! According to Douglas' IMDb page, he is currently filming for a new female-led thriller titled Palomino.

The eight-part series centres around a British teacher in Spain called Erin Collantes, who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.