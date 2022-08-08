Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel Strawbridge leave fans in awe with stunning new home detail How gorgeous are these butterflies - and how do we get them?!

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared a gorgeous new detail of their chateau home - and we have to admit that we’re a little bit obsessed!

Sharing a snap of a wall feature in their home, the pair revealed that Angel has decorated with gorgeous butterfly ornaments that are patterned over a wall, while the sideboard was lined by stunning vases of dried flowers.

The caption read: "Here at Chateau HQ we love bringing the outside in… Angel does this beautifully at The Chateau, taking inspiration from the garden all year round. As soon as you enter, you’re met with dried blooms and butterflies adorning the entrance."

Their followers were quick to comment on the gorgeous decor, with one writing: "This looks absolutely stunning," while another added: "Very beautiful and creative the butterflies and hydrangeas." A third person wrote: "So lovely! You're such an inspiration."

So what else do they have planned? Speaking to House Beautiful about her home, Angel said she would build "a swimming pool, sauna and a spa! And a big extension filled with boxes of memories because I am running out of storage space."

Fans can watch Dick and Angel's journey transforming the previously derelict chateau into a private home, wedding venue and glamping site on Escape to the Chateau. The 45-room chateau is based in Pays de la Loire, near Nantes in France, and had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, prior to the couple moving in.

