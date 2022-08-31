Escape to the Chateau stars honour fans in heartwarming tribute inside beautiful home The couple have paid tribute to their viewers

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have revealed that artwork from fans takes pride of place in their beautiful French home, featuring on the walls inside their stunning 19th-century castle.

Taking to the show's official Twitter account, the couple's team shared an image which shows the walls of one of the Chateau's rooms completely covered in paintings and drawings of the family and their gorgeous home.

The caption read: "Dick and Angel often receive beautiful artwork handmade from our lovely Chateau community. If you've ever wondered what happens once it arrives... this floor of The Chateau is home to all of your wonderful creations. We'd love to know if you can spot yours."

Fans were quick to react to the beautiful tribute in the comments section, with one person writing: "Dick and Angel, you are so WONDERFUL to do this! It's BEAUTIFUL," while another added: "What a wonderful way to display all of that lovely artwork."

A third fan commented: "How nice to make people feel appreciated."

The special recognition of their fans comes just days after the couple opened up about the "humbling" response they received from fans after announcing their new Dare To Do It tour, which they'll be taking to Australia and New Zealand next year.

Artwork from fans features on the walls of the Chateau

In a post to Instagram, the pair shared a photo of the family on stage during a previous leg of the UK tour alongside the caption: "Good morning to you! Wow, yesterday's response to our new tour was truly humbling.

"Thank you... honestly, we cannot wait! We celebrated last night with Sushi and Sake (Sake not for the children!) and talked lots about the adventures ahead!"

Announcing the tour in a separate post, Angel and Dick wrote to fans: "We cannot wait to come and say hello in person, thank you for the love, have a giggle, and maybe even a drink! It's an honour to have the opportunity to embark on this adventure, and we cannot wait….we are all crazily excited, it’s in our chats every day, and Dorothy has already started planning outfits - for everyone!"

