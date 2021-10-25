Succession season three episode two recap and reaction: Roys reunite and Kendall explodes Warning, spoilers for season three episode two ahead

Who are you meant to root for in Succession?! While Kendall Roy has gone ever-so-slightly off the rails (we spotted that murder joke in episode one) in his desperation to garner support from his family, Logan is panicking in his own way as he attempt to secure the other kids' loyalties. We've watched it all and broken it down in our latest HELLO! Insider review for season three episode two, Mass in Time of War.

So what were the big events of the episode? We see Kendall do his darndest to bring Shiv, Roman and Connor to the table in the great revolt against their dad, which, as we all know, is a pure power move from Kendall after their conversation in the season two finale.

While it seemed like a no-brainer that they'd switch sides, unfortunately Shiv loves power, Kendall loves security (and Gerri) and Connor… well, who knows with Connor – and we suppose they also have a peppering of not wanting to kill their father with disappointment.

Greg the egg with Gramps

Since this leaves Kendall pretty much high and dry without a friend in the world, we're thinking that the Roy children won't be team Logan for too long. Meanwhile, poor old Greg has to deal with the fall out of doing the right thing (giving Kendall the papers), and has no way of knowing where to turn where there isn't some sort of agenda.

The Roy siblings as they select sides

Of course, it can't help that he has a sinister-sounding Tom on his back too. Check out our full breakdown, and let us know what you think in the comments!

