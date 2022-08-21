House of the Dragon: who is who? Characters in episode one explained Here’s how to separate the Targaryens from the Valeryons

House of the Dragon has finally landed on our screens, and we couldn’t be more excited that we are back in the world of Westeros. The only problem is that in episode one we are instantly thrown into the deep end with plenty of brand new characters - so who is who, and how are they related to one another? Check out our guide here…

MORE: Game of Thrones recap: how the show ended ahead of House of the Dragon

King Viserys Targaryen

King Viserys Targaryen in the main man in Westeros, and was given the crown over his cousin, Princess Rhaenys, due to her being a woman. He is a kind and gentle man, and doesn’t enjoy the political difficulties that come with being head of the Realm.

Queen Aemma Targaryen

Viserys’ wife, and mother to their only child, Rhaenyra. She has suffered several miscarriages and stillborns throughout her marriage to Viserys, and is once again pregnant with a child who Viserys has vividly dreamed is a boy (which would solve any issue with future heirs).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the House of the Dragon trailer

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Viserys and Aemma’s only child, Rhaenyra is self-assured, intelligent and determined. She loves flying on dragon back, and is best friends with Alicent Hightower, the Hand of the King’s daughter. She has a good relationship with her parents, albeit is frustrated with her father’s determination to have a male heir.

Ser Otto Hightower

As King Viserys’ Hand of the King, Otto is a self-possessed, intelligent man who is the King’s closest and most trusted advisor. Of course, that’s not to say he has his own agenda.

MORE: House of the Dragon: the ultimate guide to the return to Westeros

MORE: Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are 'no longer usable' after brain aneurysms

Alicent Hightower

The highborn daughter of Ser Otto, Alicent is considered to be the most beautiful woman at court. She is a kind, smart girl, and is best friends with Princess Rhaenyra.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

As daughter to the King, it seemed clear that Rhaenys should inherit the Iron Throne. However, with no official plans in place, a council was held and the role was given to her cousin, Viserys. Rhaenys instead wed Lord Corlys Velaryon, and the pair share two child, Laena and Laenor.

Lord Corlys Velaryon

As a Velaryon, Lord Corlys lineage runs closely to Targaryens, as can be seen by the same physical trait of white-blonde hair. The 'Sea Snake' is known to be a brilliant seafarer, and is a member of the small council.

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Viserys’ younger brother who is considered to be a wild card among the small council (probably because he is). Ruthless, calculating and fiercely ambitious, Westeros’ best and brightest are definitely concerned with him as heir to the Iron Throne. As they say in Game of Thrones, 'When a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin. One side greatness, the other madness.’

Mysaria

Daemon’s paramour and confidante. Like Shae and Ron from the Game of Thrones series, there is more to Mysaria, who works in a brothel that Daemon frequents, than what meets the eye.

MORE: How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK, US and abroad

Ser Criston Cole

Easy on the eyes Criston is Dornish, and as a common-born son, has to rise through the ranks by his own merit - such as a tourney where he rides against Daemon Targaryen.

Ser Harrold Westerling

A warm and friendly member of the King's Guard who is charged with looking after Princess Rhaenyra, who often causes him to worry due to the wild nature and love of riding dragons.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.