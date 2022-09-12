Savannah Guthrie shares interaction with King Charles in new video The Today anchor has been reporting in London

Savannah Guthrie took to Instagram to share her interaction with King Charles III while reporting in London on Monday.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie departs from Today studio on royal assignment

The Today anchor, who flew from the States to report for NBC on the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen, shared a video on her social media showing the new monarch driving past their reporting point outside Buckingham Palace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares video of her reporting in London

The King's official cars were transporting him and his wife, Queen Consort, Camilla from Westminster ahead of their journey up to Scotland for the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles' Cathedral.

The video showed the cars driving from the Mall, as Savannah's voice could be heard saying: "They have a busy day ahead."

Savannah was clearly excited after spotting the royals as she wrote in the caption: "King Charles III and Queen-Consort Camilla driving right by our location during our special report this morning!"

MORE: King Charles puts on brave face as he leads siblings along Royal Mile - photos

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie revel in Today reunion as they share BTS photos

Savannah spotted the King's car while reporting at Buckingham Palace

She then quipped: "I waved. He did not" followed by laughing-face emoji. It seems Savannah has been keeping busy with her reporting duties since arriving in the UK.

Elsewhere on her Instagram Stories on Monday, the NBC reporter could be seen chatting to former Prime Minister David Cameron for an interview for the network.

Savannah captioned a photo alongside the former Conservative leader with the caption: "Pleasure to have former PM David Cameron on TODAY.

"We raced 3/4 miles through the London streets during the TODYA broadcast to reach his live location," before adding: "Hence the sensible boots made for walking."

MORE: King Charles to undertake a tour of the UK - where will he go?

Savannah spotted the King and Queen Consort in their car

Prior to her busy work schedule on Monday, Savannah shared a series of images of the numerous tributes that have been laid over the past few days in tribute to the Queen.

The broadcaster said on Instagram: "These tributes to the Queen from her loyal admirers are so touching and personal.

"And a lovely moment when a man hoists himself up to find a free spot on the gate to place a single rose high above— and then holds on while onlookers hand them their bouquets to post — a sweet moment of friendship among strangers who came to pay respects."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.