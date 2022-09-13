Yellowstone fans are making the same comment over major cast change in season five New episodes debut on November 13

The premiere of Yellowstone season five is almost upon us and while fans simply can't wait to catch up with the Dutton family, they are intrigued to see how the show will deal with one cast member's change in appearance.

MORE: Did you know this Yellowstone star is dating a Chronicles of Narnia actor?

Viewers have pointed out that Finn Little, who plays Carter in the beloved Western drama, has grown quite a bit since the last series began airing almost a year ago.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to season five?

Taking to his Instagram page, the 16-year-old actor shared a snap from the upcoming season which showed the star dressed in character while sitting in the dining room at the Dutton ranch.

Fans were quick to comment on the Australian teen's growth spurt, with one person writing: "Finn you look so different from season four to season five. Wow," while another added: "Can't wait to see how they explain the new Carter! So grown up and handsome in just a blink of an eye to TV viewers."

MORE: Yellowstone boss shares warning about season five's opening episode

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

A third commented: "Get outta town! All grown up in just a year!" while another took to Twitter, adding: "I'm curious how the show is going to deal with Finn Little's amazing growth spurt in the last three years since those episodes were filmed. He doesn't even look like the same kid!"

Finn plays Carter in the Paramount series

While only a year will have passed since season four premiered by the time new episodes roll around in November, Finn's grown appearance can be explained by the fact that production on the upcoming series took place almost two years after filming for the previous season began.

Production on season four began in August 2020 while filming for series five kicked off back in May this year.

Fans pointed out that Finn has grown since the last season

Yellowstone isn't the only show to have a young actor experience a growth spurt in between seasons in recent years. Fans of Netflix's sci-fi drama, Stranger Things, were quick to point out how the younger members of the cast had grown from series three to four, due to the three-year gap between seasons.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.