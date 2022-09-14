When is the new series of Escape to the Chateau out? An exciting filming update was recently shared...

Escape to the Chateau fans have been eagerly awaiting the new series of the Channel 4 programme. Fortunately, a recent update on their filming schedule indicates that viewers won't have to wait much longer!

The show, which premiered in 2015, sees Dick and Angel Strawbridge document their time living in their gorgeous Chateau in France and, earlier this week, Dick Strawbridge's son, James, revealed he was heading to France to join his father for filming.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk life at their Chateau in France

The TV star and chef wrote on Instagram: "#Throwbackthursday Excited to be heading back to France in a few weeks to film for @the_chateau_tv @escape_to_the_chateau cooking up a Chateau feast with @strawbridge.dick – sure we'll be getting Arthur involved too!"

Given filming is due to commence very soon, it's likely that new episodes will air at some time in the autumn. Looking back at previous UK release dates, the show typically puts out a new season in November time, with episodes airing weekly all the way up until Christmas.

The series will return before the end of the year

The programme then airs a special festive episode showing all the celebrations that the Strawbridge's take part in for the holiday period.

Angel Strawbridge, who shares young children Arthur and Dorothy with her husband, Dick, previously confirmed the timings.

Back in July, Angel revealed in an interview with a representative from the Cotswolds-based fabric shop, Just Fabrics, that season nine of the programme will arrive on our screens by the end of the year.

Dick's son James is also due to be appearing in the new series

Fans were quick to comment on a video of the interview, which was posted to the Chateau's official Instagram account. One person wrote: "Thanks so much for a great interview and I can't wait for the next series," while another simply wrote: "Obsessed with the Strawbridges."

The new series is likely to see Dick and Angel, along with their two children, continue to take audiences inside their Chateau in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, Mayenne, as they reveal any new renovations or updates made to the property.

It's also possible that the family might reference their recent tour of the UK, Dare to Do It.

