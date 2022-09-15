My Grandparents' War: everything you need to know about Kit Harington's family The actor has a rich and complex family history

Kit Harington is probably best known for his portrayal of fan favourite Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, but the actor is set to dig deep into his family history as part of new ancestry series My Grandparents' War.

MORE: See Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's family photo album

Ahead of the programme airing on Thursday evening on Channel 4, why not get to know the actor a little bit better? From his notable and noteworthy ancestors to his marriage to his Game of Thrones co-star, find out all about Kit's family here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: GoT stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married in 2018

Christopher' Kit' Harington was born to parents Sir David Harington and former playwright Deborah Jane and was named after Christopher Marlowe, whose first name was also shortened to Kit. The Harington family line dates back to the 15th century, and Kit's older brother John is currently is set to inherit his father's baronetcy.

MORE: 19 intimate photos of celebrity parents with their adorable newborn babies

MORE: Who is Rose Leslie? All about Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's wife

Through his father, Kit descends from Scottish politician Henry Dundas, 1st Viscount Melville, and he is also related to men who were involved on opposite sides of the Gunpowder Plot as he has a family connection to the leader of the plot, Robert Catesby, on his mother's side, while through his father's side, he is related to King James I.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married in 2018 after six years together

The actor met his wife Rose Leslie - who herself descends from the historic Scottish family Clan Leslie - in 2012 when they were cast to play on-screen lovers Wildling Ygritte and Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

Because of their prolific family histories, Kit and his wife are very, very distantly related to each other as they can both trace their family trees back to King Charles II!

MORE: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington marries Rose Leslie: all the pictures

The couple, both 35, tied the knot in 2018 at the stunning 12th-century Scottish castle, Wardhill, which is owned by Rose's family. Many of the pair's co-stars were in attendance, including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

Since then, they have grown their family, welcoming a baby boy in 2021. They have not yet revealed the name of their now one-year-old son, but have revealed that they are raising him in a newly-renovated Tudor home located in East Anglia.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.