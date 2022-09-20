Amanda Owen's fans amazed by rare photo of eldest son in latest post The Our Yorkshire Farm star has nine children

Amanda Owen took to Instagram to share a series of photos that featured rare snaps of her eldest son, Reuben, and her fans were delighted!

The Our Yorkshire Farm presenter, who is a mother-of-nine, informed her followers of the family's trip to Harrogate Flower show where they picked up a very large marrow.

WATCH: Amanda Owen stuns fans with a heartwarming birth video

The 48-year-old wrote in the caption: "Quality time with our marra! Waaahay! The excitement of @HarrogateFlower show & thus the annual visit of Herbie & Sidney from Northern Ireland & the gifting of a mutant marrow."

But it was the photos showing Reuben carving a love-heart into the vegetable that Amanda's followers picked up on. Many were praising the TV star's son for his sweet gesture, with one commenting: "Reuben – so cute!" as another said: "Aww Reuben, love it." A third added: "Aww bless our Reuben, that marrow is huge!"

Amanda shared these photos to her Instagram

The other photos on Amanda's post showed her other younger children enjoying a whole day at the flower show with their siblings. One adorable snap even showed the size of the marrow next to Amanda's daughter – demonstrating its impressive size.

Amanda shares her lovely brood with her husband, Clive. The pair are parents to Raven, who is currently at university, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmy, and Nancy.

The Owen family

Earlier this year, Amanda shared with her large following that she and Clive had decided to part ways. "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate," she said in June.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

