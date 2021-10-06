Len Goodman opens up about former co-stars as he says they need to 'respect' each other The dance champion is head judge on Dancing with the Stars

Len Goodman is a well-respected judge on Dancing with the Stars and previously worked in the same role on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK.

And the dance veteran has had his say on the latest headlines surrounding the BBC dance show, where it was earlier in the month revealed that three of the professional dancers have refused the vaccine.

Talking to The Sun, Len had his say, stating that it was "madness". "It's madness – especially as you're dancing in such close proximity to each other," he said.

"I can imagine it becoming quite confrontational if anyone found out their partner wasn't vaccinated.

"People need to realise it's not just about them, but it's about having respect for others and especially the older people who have proved to be more vulnerable."

Len was a fan favorite on Strictly until leaving the dance show in 2016. He was replaced the following year by current head judge Shirley Ballas, who has helped train many of Strictly and Dancing with the Star's professional dancers, including Derek Hough.

Len Goodman had his say about Strictly's vax row

The 77-year-old is still in touch with many of his former Strictly co-stars, while each season of Dancing with the Stars sees him reunited with his former fellow judge Bruno Tonioli.

The pair are joined on this year's panel by long-running judge Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough, who is back for his second year as a judge, having previously competed as a pro on the show.

The latest series of Dancing with the Stars has already got off to an eventful start, with professional dancer Cheryl Burke and her dance partner Cody Rigsby both testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair were judged by their rehearsal video last week, while this week they made history on the show by performing a socially-distanced dance from their respective living rooms.

Len with DWTS co-stars Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli

"I want to let everyone know that even though my partner and I both have COVID we are both going to dance on Monday," Cheryl Burke, his partner, posted on Instagram.

"But we will be doing it remote, and from the comfort of our own home. I turned our living room into a ballroom. It's been challenging no doubt, but I am so grateful for the opportunity.

This will go down in history. All 30 seasons, never ever have we done anything remotely like this. "See you there, see you in my living room and on the dance floor."

