Len Goodman divides fans on DWTS with decision that ends in tears The head judge had a difficult choice to make on Monday's show

Len Goodman has been head judge on Dancing with the Stars since the show began and in that time he's had some difficult decisions to make.

MORE: Bruno Tonioli suffers incident on DWTS alongside fellow judges

It was safe to say that Monday's show ended in a tough choice for the former professional dancer, who had the final vote in saving the bottom two contestants – Mel C and Gleb Savchenko, or Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy.

The 77-year-old didn't find it an easy decision to make, with his fellow judges already divided over who to save. Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba chose to save Mel and Gleb, while Derek Hough gave his vote to Olivia and Val.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba addresses DWTS' judges harsh critique

Pushed for an answer by host Tyra Banks, Len chose to give some advice to both celebrities before revealing his final decision.

MORE: Brian Austin Green's incredible act of bravery leaves his co-stars in awe

MORE: Bruno Tonioli leaves fans saddened by latest appearance on DWTS

He told them: "Don't let success go to your head. And don't let disappointment go to your heart. It was a very close thing. Neither of you deserve to be in this…" He continued: "Okay. I'm going to say the couple I'd like to save is Olivia and Val."

Evidently surprised, Tyra exclaimed "Whoa," and Mel hung her head, clearly emotional and close to tears.

Len Goodman had the final decision, sending Mel C home

Mel's fans were shocked by the decision, especially as her quickstep to You're The One That I Want scored an impressive 36 out of 40, her highest score of the season.

MORE: Derek Hough makes candid comment about engagement plans to Hayley Erbert

MORE: DWTS' Cheryl Burke shares shocking health update after returning to dance floor

"I'm so shocked Mel C got eliminated before some other people," one wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted: "Really shocked at Mel C being eliminated from DWTS. I thought she would at least make the semi-finals."

Mel C had scored her highest mark on DWTS so far

A third added: "I don't think Mel C should have gone home tonight." A fourth remarked: "How could you send a Spice Girl home?"

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba looks unrecognisable in DWTS throwback

It had been an emotional week for Mel, who was struggling with her confidence during training. In a rehearsal video prior to the dance, Gleb said: "Melanie has been struggling throughout this whole process to find her confidence as a dancer.

"And I really hope this week will be a breakthrough moment for her." The singer proved that she was more than capable of performing the dance iconic Grease number, and received praise from the judges following her dance.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.