Kelly Ripa marks end of an era as she gets ready to return to Live following family holiday The Live star is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa has been living in paradise - quite literally - over the past few weeks as she's enjoyed spending quality time with her family on vacation.

The TV favorite and husband Mark Consuelos went on a beach holiday with their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and the star shared a photo from their time together on one of the last days of the trip.

The picture was of her three children smiling by the ocean, and Kelly couldn't help but get sentimental as she reminisced about the time they have had, while reassuring Live fans that she would be returning to the show very soon.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

She wrote: "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life... back to reality."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful family," while another wrote: "Can't wait to see you back on the show soon." A third added: "Glad u got to spend time with them! Makes a mothers heart smile! Ready to see you back on show too!"

Kelly goes on vacation every summer with her family and as a result a pool of subs on Live keep her seat warm.

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her three children as she marked the end of their vacation

This year, Ali Wentworth and Luke Bryan have been among the guest co-stars. It's going to be a busy September for Kelly, who not only will be waving off her son Joaquin back to college in Michigan, but will be preparing for the release of her debut book, Live Wire.

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

Kelly shares her children with husband Mark Consuelos

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books."

Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

The Live star will be returning to the show following her family vacation

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor."

