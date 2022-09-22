Did you know these Fate: The Winx Saga co-stars are dating in real-life? Abigal Cowen and Danny Griffin's chemistry sizzled off the screen

From Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron to Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, on-screen couples becoming off-screen romances are nothing new but always so exciting. So if you love to ship Bloom and Sky on Fate: The Winx Saga, you'll be happy to learn that the actors who play them are together in real life, too!

MORE: Fate: The Winx Saga showrunner opens up about show's future beyond season two

Abigal Cowen and Danny Griffin confirmed on Instagram earlier this week that they are in a relationship and have even celebrated their first anniversary together. How sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching season two of Fate: The Winx Saga?

While they have been playing romantic interests ever since the show's first season, which was filmed in 2019, it seems that it was only last year that the actors became more than friends and realised their chemistry sizzled off the screen as well as on.

MORE: Meet all the new cast members of Fate: The Winx Saga season two

MORE: Fate: The Winx Saga fans share confusion over major change in season two

According to the date of their posts, the pair struck up a romance on 20 September 2021 right in the middle of filming for the second series, which was shot between July and November of last year.

Abigail and Danny began dating while filming the show's second season

Abigail's sweet Instagram anniversary post to mark the milestone featured a black and white photo showing Danny lovingly gazing at her while she smiles and cuddles up to his shoulder. "a year w/ u [heart emoji] life ain't too shabby," she captioned it.

MORE: Ginny and Georgia season two release date teased by showrunner - and it's so soon

Danny couldn't help but return the compliment, writing in the comment section below the post: "Not too shabby at all." He did also share a post for their special day, which featured a close-up of Abigail's face cupped in his left hand and accompanied by the caption: "Love is cool, happy 1 year. let's do it again."

As fans of Fate: The Winx Saga will know, Bloom and Sky's relationship hasn't been such smooth sailing, with the couple sadly going their separate ways in the season two finale.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.